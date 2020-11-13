Vineville Avenue is one of the sites named on Georgia Trust's "Places in Peril" list

MACON, Ga. — Two people are coming together in hopes of saving homes that sit in the historic neighborhood off of Vineville Avenue. The two neighbors explain why it's important to keep these homes a part of history.

The late Victorian homes built in the late 1800s are still hanging onto parts of their original staircases and interior details.

There are many historic homes on Vineville Avenue.

"The architects who designed some of these houses are some of the most famous in the state and in Macon. Neel Reid designed four of these houses, P.E Dennis, Choate, Elliot Dunwoody," architect Shannon Fickling said.

Fickling is working to save the neighborhood's homes. She applied to put part of her neighborhood on Georgia's Places In Peril list.

"Each year, the Georgia Trust establishes a list of places that could potentially be lost, that are of architectural significance or historical significance, and the Vineville neighborhood is both," Fickling said.

She nominated the neighborhood because many of the homes are unoccupied and deteriorating.

"It's a very diverse neighborhood, both income-wise, ethnically, racially. It's a rich neighborhood, and if you don't protect that edge along your highest-traveled corridor, unfortunately, it starts falling apart," Fickling said.

If nobody buys the homes, they could eventually be destroyed.

Fickling nominated the three-block stretch of Vineville Avenue from Pio Nono Avenue to Buckingham Place.

Fickling has a co-presenter, who is also her neighbor.

Will Finklestein studies Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Illinois. He has lived on Vineville Avenue for 19 years.

He says he wants people to know the history that these homes hold.

"I saw a problem in my neighborhood, I tried the typical sources for getting information on it, came back empty," Finklestein said.

He said he didn't know what could be done with the homes.

"That's where I was able to combine resources with Shannon, who's an architect. I think this really will show the power of what residents and community members can do," Finklestein said.

"Our neighborhood association and the Historic Macon Foundation are very excited about helping us do the best we can to revitalize this historic neighborhood," Fickling said.