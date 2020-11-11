Two Central Georgia locations land on Georgia Trust’s 2021 Places in Peril list

Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic and cultural landmarks threatened by demolition or neglect

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2021 Places in Peril list, and two Central Georgia locations are on it.

The first is downtown Toomsboro in Wilkinson County.

The Georgia Trust says, "Incorporated in 1904, the town of Toomsboro primarily grew as a whistle stop town between Macon and Savannah along the Central Georgia Railroad. After the Civil War, the town developed an active downtown district which grew through its incorporation and remained active through the mid-20th century, even with a population that remained around 700. Many of the original downtown structures still exist today.



Despite its charm, many of the downtown buildings are showing deterioration. Many of the properties are held by a single owner who has not shown a willingness to invest in significant rehabilitation efforts but has shown a willingness to market the town as available for purchase. The mayor and city council wish to promote the town but also balance its history with its future by attracting preservation minded buyers sympathetic to the historic structures."

The second is the Vineville Avenue Corridor in Macon-Bibb County.

The Georgia Trust says, "The Vineville Avenue Corridor in Macon is the main thoroughfare that anchors the Vineville Historic District. The three blocks that make up the corridor are the most intact areas of the original Vineville suburb, which featured a significant collection of late 19th and early 20th century upper-middle class residential architecture.



Most of the homes along the corridor are unoccupied and deteriorating. Some homes are candidates for commercial or professional offices, while others could still be rehabilitated as private residences. And yet, increased traffic and commercial intrusion threaten to erase the historic residential fabric of the area, turning the area commercial and negatively affecting the surrounding district."

The 2021 Places in Peril List is the Georgia Trust's 16th, and CEO Mark McDonald says he hopes it will bring preservation solutions to the 10 locations.

The other 8 locations on the 2021 list include: Ashby Street Theatre in Atlanta (Fulton County); Atlanta Eagle and Kodak Buildings in Atlanta (Fulton County); Blackshear City Jail in Blackshear (Pierce County); Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington (Wilkes County); Cohutta African American Civic District in Cohutta (Whitfield County); Kiah House Museum in Savannah (Chatham County); Old Monticello United Methodist Church in Monticello (Jasper County); and the Terrell County Courthouse in Dawson.