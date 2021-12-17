Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

The state Department of Labor said the number of jobless people in Georgia continues to fall.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 2.8% in November, according to the state. It is the first time the jobless measure has dipped below 3% since current records began in 1976.

The state Department of Labor also said Thursday that a record number of individuals reported having a job in Georgia in November, rising to more than 5 million. The previous high came in January 2020.

The unemployment rate had hit a previous record low in October at 3.1%. Georgia’s jobless rate has fallen every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Unemployment rates are calculated as a percentage of people considered part of the workforce actively searching for unemployment who cannot find it. If they stop searching, they're no longer counted. This is how the national unemployment rate is calculated, as well.