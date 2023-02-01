Dublin VA informs veterans on new legislation to help those exposed to toxic chemicals

The legislation applies to veterans of Vietnam and Gulf Wars or post 9/11 conflicts who were exposed to toxic chemicals.



Jerry Hamilton served in the army at Fort McClellan in the late 70s to early 80s. Hamilton says he was exposed to toxic chemicals such as agent orange during that time.



"All that Agent Orange they didn't contain it when they manufactured it. It's airborne the particles, and we got it," Hamilton said.



Jerry Hamilton's still dealing with the repercussions today.



"I have a severe skin rash. I've had it for forty years. No, one knows what it is. I can't get any treatment for it," Hamilton said.



That's just one health problem for Hamilton.



"I developed respiratory problems and almost died with blood clots and respiratory problems with this. So, I have severe breathing problems all from these chemicals," Hamilton said.



Manuel Davila is the medical director at the Dublin VA. He says he wants veterans impacted by toxic chemicals to file a claim.



"Not to be okay with the denial they've received," Davila said.



Davila says 4,500 veterans already got their toxic screening. The VA hopes to see that number grow. In addition, more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures like agent orange and radiation.



"Now we have those presumptive conditions that make it much easier for us to be able to say. Well, it's a presumptive condition. We're going to re-look at that," Davila said.



Hamilton says the government still needs to acknowledge the folks who served in Fort Mcclellan. He hopes the PACT ACT changes that.



"I'm looking for the recognition from the government to say hey, we made a mistake, and we appreciate your service," Hamilton said.