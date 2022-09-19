Fort Valley woman dead, 2-year-old in critical condition after wreck on Highway 96

The accident happened near Allendale Road near Fort Valley just before noon.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A fatal accident on Highway 96 near Fort Valley left one woman dead and a child in critical condition, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

The accident happened just before noon on Monday on Highway 96 near Allendale Road near Fort Valley.

64-year-old Angela Murtaugh of Fort Valley died in the three-car wreck. Rooks said a 2-year-old was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. He said the child is in critical condition but is stable at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.