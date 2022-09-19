It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke, causing her to fall 30 feet off a cliff walk edge.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell around 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke.

The woman was identified as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, a news release issued by Lt. Timothy Barker with the Scarborough Police Dept. said on Monday.

According to the release, Gowens was unable to call 911. A local fisherman and the patient's sister called in the incident.

When Scarborough emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Gowens was located with "critical" injuries, the release reported.

"A lengthy extrication process of the patient was completed and she was transported to Maine Medical Center where Gowens succumbed to her injuries," the release said.

The release states there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances, and the incident remains under investigation.