57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by a car on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
A 57-year-old woman was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The name of the woman has not been released.
No one else was injured in the accident. The driver of the Toyota was a 73-year-old woman.
The accident is under investigation.
Anyone with information on the accident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)-751-7500.