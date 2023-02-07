57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

The woman was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by a car on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

A 57-year-old woman was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The name of the woman has not been released.

No one else was injured in the accident. The driver of the Toyota was a 73-year-old woman.

The accident is under investigation.