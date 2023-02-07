x
57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

The woman was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by a car on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 

A 57-year-old woman was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The name of the woman has not been released. 

No one else was injured in the accident. The driver of the Toyota was a 73-year-old woman. 

The accident is under investigation. 

Anyone with information on the accident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at  (478)-751-7500.

   

