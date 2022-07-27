59-year-old ejected from the car in accident on Rocky Creed Road is in critical condition

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after being ejected from her car in an accident on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

59-year-old Shirley Dukes was taken to a local hospital just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday after her Chevrolet Equinox collided with an Infiniti sedan in the 1700 block of Rocky Creek road.

Dukes was pulling onto Rocky Creek Road from an apartment complex when the accident happened, according to witnesses at the scene.

She was ejected from the car and landed under the Infiniti. Dukes is in critical condition. The driver of the Infiniti was also taken to the hospital but has been released.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.