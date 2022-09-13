x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman shot and killed in Baldwin County, man who transported her to the hospital charged with murder

A man was taken into custody and charged with murder after the woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

More Videos

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday night, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Shani King was shot at her residence at 218 Georgia Highway 49 in Baldwin County. King was transported to a local hospital by Reco Stephens, where she was later pronounced dead. 

Stephens, who transported King to the hospital, was later detained and charged with Murder. He is currently being held at the Baldwin County Detention Center without bond. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Unloaded gun found at Northside Middle School during the search of a student's backpack

Macon bar's alcohol license suspended after security guard's shooting death

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out