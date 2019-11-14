MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop for a woman who couldn’t stay in her lane turned violent after she refused to get out of the car.

A Monroe County incident report says it happened just after midnight on Nov. 2 on Highway 408.

It says the deputy saw a northbound sedan that wasn’t staying in its lane.

The deputy ran the tag through a registry and found there was an arrest warrant for the car's owner for failure to appear in court.

The driver, identified as Latrese Jackson, stopped on the right shoulder of the road just near mile marker 180.

The deputy asked for her license, but she allegedly refused and said her name was Latrese Jackson. Dispatch confirmed that she was the same woman with a warrant out for her arrest, the report says.

When she refused several times to get out of the car, the deputy tried to pull her out, the report says.

The deputy put a handcuff on her left wrist and told her she was under arrest, but she still refused to get out, allegedly telling the deputy, "You better stop."

The deputy then drew his Taser, and Jackson told him, "I've had a heart attack, so please Tase me." He put the Taser back in his holster.

The report says Jackson then tried to kick the deputy, so he warned her and then sprayed pepper spray on her face.

Even after being sprayed, Jackson allegedly refused to get out of the car. She tried to punch the deputy and ended up hitting him in the throat, the report says, so he "reactively" punched her back in the left eye.

EMTs checked Jackson at the scene. Then she was arrested and charged with felony obstruction and a citation for a failure to maintain lane.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says District Attorney Jonathan Adams wants to review dash-cam footage of the arrest because the woman “attacked an officer."

But Adams will also check the officer's actions during the stop, Lewis said.

