Two women accused of child abuse at a Robins Air Force Base childcare facility

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two women are facing federal charges for allegedly abusing more than a dozen children at a childcare facility on Robins Air Force Base, according to an indictment handed down by a Federal Grand Jury in Macon on Tuesday.

27-year-old Zhanay Flynn and 29-year-old Antanesha Fritz face various charges including first-degree child cruelty and battery.

Some of the allegations include striking the children, causing children to fight each other, standing on a child’s leg and spraying the children in the face with a cleaning liquid.

They are also accused of pulling hair and kicking a child causing the child to hit their head on a wall inside the facility.

The indictment does not indicate any specific injuries to the kids and none of their ages are listed but all are under the age of 18.

Flynn and Fritz are also accused of lifting a cot with a child sleeping on it, causing the child to fall on the ground, striking a toy out of a child’s hand, and then forcing the child into a small enclosure.

In total, the indictment lists 14 alleged victims. A third woman was also listed in the indictment.

51-year-old Latona Mae Lambert is accused of failing to report the abuse. No court date has been set.

Robins Air Force Base released the following statement:

“Properly caring for our Airmen and their families is of utmost importance. Our Airmen should have confidence in the care provided at our Child Development Center. We are fully supporting the ongoing investigation and reviewing processes to ensure the appropriate measures are in place to safeguard our children.”

Because this is an ongoing investigation we would refer any further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office

This is an ongoing investigation. Parents and guardians of children who were under the care of the defendants and have concerns about their child can contact the Robins Air Force Base Family Advocacy Program at (478)-327-8398 during regular business hours.