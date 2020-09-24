Georgia Writers Museum looks for spooky stories from Putnam County students

Putnam County students in grades 3-8 are encouraged to enter in their spookiest stories

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton is looking for students in grades 3-8 in Putnam and Greene County to turn in their spooky stories.

According to their website, the museum is offering 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for each grade.

Any kids enrolled in public, private or homeschool can submit their work.

The maximum length for 3rd graders is one paragraph or 250 words. 4th and 5th graders can write up to three paragraph, approximately one page.

6th through 8th graders should write no more than two pages.

Entries can be turned in up until October 15 and winners will be announced on October 30.

1st place winners get a $25 gift card, 2nd a $15 gift card and 3rd a $10 gift card.

Stories have to be a student’s original work. No artwork should be included in an entry.

Stories can be submitted electronically by filling out a form on their website. For help or more information you can email them at georgiawritersmuseum@gmail.com.