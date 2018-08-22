MARIETTA, Ga -- Marietta Police are commending the courage of a 15-year-old girl who called 911 claiming she was being raped by multiple men at a hotel.

She called police around 6 a.m. on Monday Aug. 20 asking for help.

"She stated to 911 that she had been held captive in a room, that they had forced her to have sex with multiple men," Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Police said they rescued her and after speaking with her, secured search warrants for two guest rooms at the Days Inn on NW Parkway.

Police arrested four suspects and charged them with being at the center of a sex trafficking operation.

One of the suspects is only 17-years-old. According to officers, they were selling the teen as a sex slave.

"Told her that if she attempted to leave they would kill her," McPhilamy said.

Police said three of the suspects were arrested at the hotel.

"There's potentially another victim out there if not more," McPhilamy told 11Alive.

The fourth, was found at a nearby hotel. All four are facing multiple felony charges including sex trafficking and are being held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center.

Mug shot of suspects arrested

Kamari Bolden, 22, of Atlanta was charged with Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude

Laura Waugh, 17, of Marietta was charged with Giving False Name and Date of Birth and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude

Kenneth Thomas, 22, of Fairburn was charged with Keeping a Place of Prostitution, Pimping and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude

Douglas White, 26, of Dallas was charged with Pimping and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude.

The investigation is still active and anyone with additional information related to this is urged to contact Detective Mark Erion at (770) 794-5363

