2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia during 'weather-related' incident, Army officials say

Officials said two soldiers were killed and three others were injured during a "weather-related" incident on Yonah Mountain.

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday after a "weather-related" incident in north Georgia's mountains, according to a spokesperson for the Army.

Army officials have not yet released the names of the two soldiers but said they were part of the Maneuver Center of Excellence training program on Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega, Georgia.

Three other service members were also injured and were treated by Army medics, then taken to a hospital for treatment, Army officials said.

"More information will be released as more details become available," a statement from the Army said.

Back in July, another weather-related incident took place at a second Georgia military base. A lightning strike at Fort Gordon, a military base near Augusta, killed one and injured nine soldiers on July 20.

