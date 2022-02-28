Heavy smoke fills air as fire crews work to extinguish fire in Atlanta's Polar Rock neighborhood

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that this is a defensive operation with heavy flames and smoke after a partial collapse of a two-story home.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home in Atlanta's Polar Rock neighborhood Monday.

Crews are on the scene of the fire at a home at Pecan Drive and Lakewood Avenue. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that this is a defensive operation with heavy flames and smoke after a partial collapse of a two-story home.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home shortly after 4:30 p.m. where plumes of smoke could be seen filling the air.

Fire officials said there are no injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.