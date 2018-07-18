MCDONOUGH. Ga. - Police said Tuesday morning that the third of four women that they said attacked an Applebee's waitress has surrendered to authorities.

McDonough Police said Lakeisha Boyd turned herself in at about 5 p.m. Monday evening. The remaining suspect, Demetrius Boyd, is believed to be in the Milledgeville or Wilkinson County area, according to Major Helgerson with McDonough Police.

Police released video showing the moment four women brutally attacked a waitress at the McDonough Applebee’s on July 10.

The restaurant is located on Industrial Boulevard in McDonough where the video showed a waitress being attacked by four women who showed her no mercy.

► Applebee's waitress stabbed, robbed of her tips after getting off work

Police said the fight began as the waitress was walking up to the table. She accidentally kicked the foot of one of the ladies and it went downhill from there.

Not only did the four women beat the waitress, according to police, they also slashed one of her co-workers with a steak knife as they tried to intervene. The suspects ended up stabbing the waitress, stealing her tip money, and even busted up some restaurant furniture.

PHOTOS: Suspects wanted in Applebee's assault 01 / 09 01 / 09

Witnesses told police the women appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said that with the video, they hope that they hope Demetrius Boyd can be brought in.

► Police ID suspects accused of stabbing, robbing Applebee's waitress of her tips

11Alive spoke with one employee who said the victim feels nervous about coming back to work.

"It's hard for her to wait on other customers,” Amanda Lewis said. “She says she's afraid it's going to happen again.”

After investigating the attack, McDonough police released driver's license photos and names of the attackers along with a photo of the getaway vehicle. Anyone who has information on where they may be is asked to call police immediately.

► Suspects arrested in fight that left Applebee's waitress robbed, stabbed

© 2018 WXIA