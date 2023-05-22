At least 4 hurt after crane collapses inside building in Midtown; evacuations in place

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — At least four people are injured after a crane collapsed inside of a building currently under construction along West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon, Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said.

The four people who were injured were all taken to Grady Hospital for treatment, where officials are calling their injuries "minor."

Atlanta Fire said it initially responded to a possible fire, but when they arrived, firefighters noticed that a crane had collapsed and seven employees were unaccounted for. A total of 11 people were affected by the collapse.

Officials said the crane collapsed due to a weight issue. It's not yet known which floor the crane was on, but 11Alive learned that floors one through nine are the parking garage, while floors nine and up are soon-to-be apartments.

The state of the crane initially forced the evacuations of four buildings in a four-block radius of the collapse. As of 5:15, at least one evacuation remained in place for residents of the Tens on West apartments.

In a notice sent to residents, management told residents that the Atlanta Fire Department requested everyone "evacuate the premises immediately."

11Alive has a crew at the scene and will continue to update the story as more information comes in.

How to get around road closures

West Peachtree Street is currently closed as Atlanta Police officers assist Atlanta Fire direct traffic around the scene due to building structure damage at 1052 West Peachtree Street.

As engineers continue to assess the situation, police are telling drivers to avoid the area of West Peachtree and 10th.

According to 11Alive's Traffic Expert, Crash Clark, the best way around this is to use Peachtree Street.

Some commuters use West Peachtree, which is a one-way street heading north for direct access to the Buford Spring Connector. Drivers can also use Peachtree Street northbound, and that will take them directly to the Buford Spring Connector, just after it merges with Spring Street.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.