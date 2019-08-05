RIVERDALE, Ga. — It has been more than four decades, but in that time Donna Green is still optimistic. Optimistic that one day her son Raymond will come home.

“I know Raymond is out there. I don’t think he’s out there, I know he’s out there and I pray,” Green said. “I think about him all the time. He’s my missing piece.”

The last time Green saw her son, Raymond Green, was on November 6, 1978 in her apartment in Southwest Atlanta. That was also the last time anyone saw Raymond’s alleged kidnapper.

She said she befriended the alleged kidnapper, Lisa Morris, at the maternity ward of Grady Memorial Hospital. A few days later, Morris showed up at Green's apartment. During her visit, Green said she went upstairs to take a quick shower, leaving baby Raymond with her brother and Morris. But when Green went back downstairs she found her brother asleep and Lisa and her baby boy gone.

It wasn’t until decades later, that Green said there was interest in her son’s disappearance. She said an 11Alive story done a few years ago helped bring the case to light. In 2017, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progressed photo of Raymond.

“This is what they say he looks like so that’s what’s in my living room,” Green told 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant.

Green is now dedicated to helping families find missing persons...something she’s done for more than 20 years.

She also works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and has even established the Raymond Green International Outreach.

“We are working on getting our non-profit status and that’s our main thing. We spotlight cold cases,” she explained. “As far as where is the case now it’s still just there. That’s today and maybe tomorrow it’ll be different."

Atlanta Police said there are no updates regarding Raymond’s case.

Green said she’s working on a new show which will spotlight not only Raymond’s case but other missing person cases.

