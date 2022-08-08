Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday.

"In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."

The festival is actively working to secure new dates for the event, which will be announced shortly, organizers said. Ticket holders and vendors will be automatically refunded in 7 to 10 business days.

The event, originally scheduled for Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Pullman Yards, featured headliners that included Big Boi, Outkast, Niko Moon, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Ricky Petro and more, according to the website. In addition to the artists, the 404 Festival had also planned on highlighting over 50 Atlanta-based vendors.

"We look forward to coming back even stronger in 2023. For additional questions please reach out to havefun@atlantasportandsocialclub.com," the statement concluded.