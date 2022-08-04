6-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Stone Mountain, police say

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after what police call an accidental shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3850 Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain just after 1 p.m. and found the child shot.

A father and uncle were downstairs watching television when they heard what they described to be "a pop," investigators said. The men went upstairs to a bedroom and found the child shot in the face. Authorities said an 8-year-old who is related to the child accidentally fired a long gun and shot the child in the face.

Emergency responders rushed the 6-year-old to the hospital where he died.

According to officers, seven children live in the house with four adults. All children are related.