After mom and daughter threatened in Sandy Springs home invasion, 7 people arrested; 1 still wanted

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Seven people are now charged and one man is wanted in connection to a Sandy Springs home invasion that happened earlier this month.

The Oct. 1 incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Northside Drive.

"They had a gate, they had security cameras but for some reason, these perpetrators were not discouraged," Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Salvador Ortega previously told 11Alive.

Multiple armed, masked men forced their way into a Sandy Springs home when a mother and her young daughter were inside, according to a statement from police. The suspects held the victims at gunpoint.

They searched the house, took the mother's phone, and threatened to kill the pair if they did not cooperate, police said.

No one was hurt, but authorities said the men stole cars and other personal belongings before running off. The cars were recovered after being abandoned hours later.

Seven people, all between the ages of 18 and 24 years old -- are now facing charges related to the violent incident, including home invasion, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment among others.

One man is still on the run. Police are looking for looking for 23-year-old Jermaine Caldwell.