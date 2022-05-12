74-year-old man drowns unloading boat in Troup County lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned on West Point Lake on Thursday morning, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they got a call around 6:40 a.m. about a possible drowning on the lake at the Yellow Jacket Boat Ramp off of Cameron Mill Road.
When deputies arrived, they spoke to the caller. He said his brother stayed on the boat after putting it in the water while he went to park their truck and trailer. A few minutes later, when he returned, the boat was freely floating, and his brother was in distress, ultimately going under.
The sheriff's department sent additional deputies and investigators, along with the Department of Natural Resources, they said.
Around 7:20 a.m., deputies said the body of 74-year-old Randall Wilson resurfaced, and they removed him from the water.
At this time, the sheriff's department said they are investigating the incident as a tragic accident.
