An 87-year-old woman was tased, arrested and charged with trespassing after picking weeds in the yard of a Boys and Girls Club in Chatsworth, Georgia.

Police responded to a call on Friday, August 10 of a woman walking on the property with a knife.

Two officers with the Chatsworth Police Department responded, as well as Police Chief Josh Etheridge. When they found the woman in the yard with a kitchen knife, they drew their weapons and told the her to drop the weapon. She did not. Eventually, an officer used his taser to subdue the woman and handcuff her.

A family member arrived at the scene and identified herself as the suspect’s daughter-in-law. She said the woman was Martha Al-Bishara and frequently wanders the area picking dandelions. She also said Al-Bishara has a dementia and does not speak English.

The Boys and Girls Club said it had asked Al-Bishara several times, in her native language, to not be on the grounds of the club.

Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos
01 / 73
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
02 / 73
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
03 / 73
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
04 / 73
Errol Martinez
05 / 73
Dejour Weston
06 / 73
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
07 / 73
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
08 / 73
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
09 / 73
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
10 / 73
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
11 / 73
Leroy Coleman
12 / 73
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
13 / 73
Orlando Gibson
14 / 73
Xavier Gibson
15 / 73
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
16 / 73
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
17 / 73
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
18 / 73
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
19 / 73
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
20 / 73
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
21 / 73
22 / 73
23 / 73
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
24 / 73
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
25 / 73
Dustin York
26 / 73
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
27 / 73
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
28 / 73
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
29 / 73
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
30 / 73
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
31 / 73
John Nicholson
32 / 73
Anthony Argento
33 / 73
Joshua Hughes
34 / 73
Donald Ragin
35 / 73
Joshua Mascharka
36 / 73
Benjamin Passmore
37 / 73
David McCormick
38 / 73
Joshua Taft
39 / 73
Josh Cubas
40 / 73
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
41 / 73
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
42 / 73
Eugene Lamar Mitchell 
43 / 73
Travion Terrell Hall
44 / 73
 Julian Michael Rochester 
45 / 73
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot 
46 / 73
Anthony Hicks
47 / 73
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
48 / 73
Willis Johnson
49 / 73
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
50 / 73
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
51 / 73
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
52 / 73
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
53 / 73
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
54 / 73
Autum Bailey
55 / 73
Jezlias Masonett
56 / 73
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
57 / 73
Arielle McMillan 
58 / 73
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
59 / 73
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
60 / 73
Marlo Pinnock
61 / 73
Richard Perry
62 / 73
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
63 / 73
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
64 / 73
White Police Chief David King
65 / 73
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
66 / 73
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
67 / 73
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
68 / 73
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
69 / 73
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
70 / 73
Bernard Benta, 46
71 / 73
Ulysses Clark
72 / 73
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
73 / 73
Jeremiah Walker, 19
© 2018 WXIA