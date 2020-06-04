ATLANTA — A group of kittens got the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to the Atlanta Humane Society and the Georgia Aquarium.

Christina Hill, a rep for Atlanta Humane Society, tells 11Alive the kittens are six weeks old and are domestic shorthairs.

"Their names are Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Marlin, and Bubbles. All but Dory are males,” Hill wrote.

These kittens are not up for adoption right now, but anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten who is up for adoption can check out atlantahumane.org.

Last week, two pups got to check out the closed off Georgia Aquarium. On March 14, the Georgia Aquarium closed to the public until further notice.

"We have been closely monitoring the ever-evolving situation around COVID-19 and continue to be committed to the health and wellbeing of our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals," according to a release on the website.

The Atlanta Humane Society wants to bring awareness to measures for having pets during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the Center for Disease Control.

“Currently, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread COVID-19,” Hill wrote.

Here are other tips for maintaining a pet in your care during the coronavirus pandemic:

If you become ill and can still properly care for your pet, the best solution is keeping your pet in your home with you.

Individuals who come in contact with, or contract, COVID-19 should avoid additional contact with other people and pets.

Be sure your pet is prepared and ensure you have multiple caregiver options for your pet in case you become unable to care for your pet.

Keep updated with the most recent CDC guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html

