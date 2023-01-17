Alligator farmer, pastor travels seven hours to bless Griffin storm victims

Residents of Kendall Drive received envelopes filled with hundreds of dollars from a kind stranger.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — President Joe Biden has officially declared several parts of Georgia as major disaster areas – opening up federal funding to those impacted by last week's deadly tornadoes.

In a neighborhood just west of downtown Griffin, residents said this kind of help is desperately needed.

“I don’t know how we’ll get it back cleaned again or how long it’ll take to get it back clean," Mikey Dozier said.

Dozier said he's lived on this street his whole life. He's been running a generator in the days since the storm to keep him and his family warm until help arrives.

“We’ve got no power, no heat, I don’t know if it’s going to rain in the house or not with the tarp," Dozier added.

Just moments after speaking with Dozier about Federal funds made available by the president, he had funds in his hands.

“This guy just came up and gave me $700," Dozier said as he showed an envelope filled with cash.

Alligator farmer and pastor Nathan Wells said he drove seven hours from his hometown in Louisiana Tuesday morning with $20,000 in his hand.

Never visiting Griffin before, Wells said he called a reptile taxidermist to see what areas were hit the hardest.

“I called them this morning to pinpoint some areas to go to," Wells said.

The alligator farmer said after hearing the news about those impacted by recent storms, he felt called to "bless them."

“You cannot describe the number of blessings you get from giving," Wells added.

The pastor said the money comes from his alligator farming business and he hopes his good deed creates a ripple effect.