Bodycam video shows moment K-9 latched onto man's arm; Attorney pushes for charges to be dropped

The police department shared the K-9 officer's bodycam video to show their side of what happened.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta family said the police department's K-9 officer attacked a husband and father already handcuffed on the ground.

Last Sunday, Alpharetta Police were dispatched to Lunetta Lane on a domestic disturbance call. Officer M.J. Esposito and his K-9, Ares, got to the scene first. According to the police report, a woman said her husband, Travis Moya, was home acting strange.

The report said "he was pacing back and forth in the house and grunting" and that he went outside and hit the house his car. Officers claim the man became verbally and physically aggressive towards them and they struggled to get him to the ground.

The officer brought over his K-9 and it latched onto the man's left arm.

Officer JJ. Frudden justified their actions in his report saying, the man "landed in a push-up position and continued to not put his hands behind his back." The report said Esposito released K-9 Ares and he latched on the man's left upper arm. The report claimed that after several attempts, they were eventually able to get the man to comply.