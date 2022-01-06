Amazon doubles size of Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta

The company hopes to use the expanded resources to quickly distribute disaster relief kits to communities both in and outside the U.S. when a storm strikes.

ATLANTA — Wednesday marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season and one U.S. company is preparing for the storms.

Amazon is doubling the size of its Global Disaster Relief hub in Atlanta to help communities affected by natural disasters.

Amazon will donate more than one million emergency relief items, increased logistics support and double storage space in the hub.

The company hopes to use the expanded resources to quickly distribute disaster relief kits to communities both in and outside the U.S. when a storm strikes.

"Last year we had 500,000 items here in the Hub for this disaster season," Abe Diaz, Amazon’s disaster relief lead said. "This year we're doubling that amount and we're working with more than ten partners. So that way it allows us to impact more areas and also help deliver more items to more different locations."

The one million emergency relief items will include shelter materials, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, cleanup and repair materials, and toys and household items for children as outlined in their press release.

Diaz explains the hub's location as being key in accessing impacted areas.

"The hub is in Atlanta because Atlanta's a very, very geographically central location that gives us access by air, by land to the Gulf area or to even the Caribbean if something were to happen," he said.

Atlanta's Global Disaster Relief hub will also be used to provide relief to a wider range of disaster events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, earthquakes, and humanitarian crises.