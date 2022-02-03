Man no longer considered the suspected gunman in shooting of Clayton County officer, charges dropped

Clayton DA Tasha Mosley told 11Alive Arterio Crumbley is not considered to have been the gunman in the early March incident.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man who was arrested as the suspect in a shooting last month of a Clayton County officer is no longer considered the gunman and his charges have been dropped. Now, police are asking for the public's help in searching for the person they said is behind the shooting.

Clayton DA Tasha Mosley told 11Alive's Joe Henke on Wednesday that 25-year-old Arterio Crumbley is not considered the suspect anymore in the early March incident. Authorities are now searching for Charles Jakaobe Santana Payne and have warrants for his arrest.

In the original incident on March 2, police said Clayton Officer Ryan Richey was shot in the waist during a response to an armed robbery call in front of a business on Riverdale Road. A victim in the armed robbery was also shot in the hand, police said.

The incident sparked an hours-long manhunt for the suspect, who police identified at the time as Crumbley. The 25-year-old later turned himself in.

In a 2 p.m. news conference on Wednesday, authorities said Crumbley claimed his innocence and provided an alibi. Police continued to investigate the shooting and confirmed his alibi, rescinding his charges on March 16.

Crumbley is being held in Henry County Jail on unrelated charges.