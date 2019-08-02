ATLANTA — There are at least thirteen gun bills in the Georgia legislature so far this year and more may follow. The bills represent some minor adjustments and others have some sweeping changes.

Georgia lawmakers have pulled the legislative trigger on some controversial gun rights expansions over the years and they could do it again.

There’s one bill (HB 2) that would eliminate altogether the requirement for a gun carry permit in Georgia. There’s an opposite bill (HB 165) that would tighten the gun carry permit to include a fingerprint background check. They lead fusillade of new gun legislation.

"They (gun bills) were almost nonexistent for many, many years," said state Rep. Bill Hitchens (R-Rincon). "It’s a sign of the times. Guns, people are very interested in them on both sides."

READ: Georgia bill targets guns confiscated by police

Bill Hitchens is a former state trooper, Vietnam veteran and the new chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee that will hear many of the new gun bills.

"I’ve carried a gun all my life. I know the value of having one for self defense. But I’ve also seen the damage that they can do. And we have to be very cautious about who has guns and what they’re used for," Hitchens said in an interview with 11Alive News Friday.

READ: Uber, Lyft drivers could start carrying guns in cars under proposed bill

Among the new gun bills:

READ: TSA says missed gun at Hartsfield-Jackson airport has no relation to shutdown

READ: Lucy McBath backs universal background check bill in first act as U.S. rep

Democratic state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur) has been fighting Republican gun bills in the Capitol for years. She thinks the mood here is slowly shifting away from expanding gun rights.

"I’m hopeful – a tiny bit more hopeful – that in 2019 we can have a slightly more positive discussion about gun safety. Because guns safety has not been a good discussion in the past," Oliver said.

11Alive found two additional bills that would marginally expand gun rights. SB 72 is a hunting bill, HB 33 is directed at permits for armed forces members. And 13 gun bills may not be enough. It's possible that more are coming.