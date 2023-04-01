x
Georgia

Sinkhole opens up in Athens amid heavy rains, swallowing car

Athens-Clarke County Police posted photos of the incident on Facebook.

ATHENS, Ga. — The pounding rains that have caused flooding and traffic issues all around metro Atlanta claimed a car Wednesday as a sinkhole opened up on a road in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Police posted photos of the incident on Facebook. They show a white sedan that at one point was straddling the sinkhole before evidently sliding into it.

The department said Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Boulevard and Athena Drive is closed for repairs. There was also damage at Charlie Bolton Road between Lem Edwards and Smithonia Roads. The department didn't specify which road the car fell into.

"Avoid these areas. Signage for detour routes are being put in place," ACCPD wrote.

