'Shelter in place' | Emergency alert urges people to stay inside after 'major' ammonia leak at Schwan Plant

Authorities have blocked off several roadways.

ATLANTA — Authorities are advising people to avoid an area in northeast Atlanta after a 'major' ammonia leak Monday.

According to a Tweet from Atlanta Fire Rescue, the leak happened at 1 Lemon Lane NE, which is the address of Schwan Food Company.

Just before 3:30 p.m., an emergency alert was sent to cell phones in the area. The message said to "shelter in place immediately" and to avoid going outdoors as a precautionary measure. "Close all windows and doors. Turn off ventilation and HVAC systems," it added.

Atlanta Fire said the building has been evacuated and several roadways are blocked off.

The fire department is urging people to avoid the intersection of Oakdale and DeKalb Avenue. Authorities also said crews on the scene have shut down Arizona Avenue.

11Alive will update this story as more details become available.