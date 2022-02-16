'This is an epidemic' | Atlanta suburbs seeing increase in suspected drug overdoses

First responders said fentanyl, a drug 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, is primarily responsible for the increase.

ATLANTA — A new epidemic is emerging in Atlanta's suburbs as people adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First responders tell 11Alive's Dawn White they're seeing a spike in people overdosing and dying, and many times it happens after unknowingly taking drugs laced with fentanyl.

"He was just the sweetest kid in the entire world," Lauren Hodge said.

Hodge said her brother Robbie had a big heart and a kind spirit.

“He would help anyone in need no matter what," Lauren said.

His best friend was in a wheelchair, and Robbie would carry him around on his back.

“He kind of kept to himself. He never really felt like he fit in," Jennifer Hodge said.

Jennifer Hodge, Robbie's mom, said his drug addiction started after a surgery he received when he was a teen.

“He had his appendix taken out at 15 years old, and that was the beginning of Robbie Hodge with pain pills,” Jennifer said. "He was diagnosed with mild spina bifida, so he got more pills."

Robbie did try to get help, according to his sister.

“He decided it was best for himself that he went to rehab at 16 years old," Lauren said.

He got better, but as time passed, Jennifer said she knew Robbie's old habits were coming back. She filmed a video where he promised he wouldn't use drugs. One month after that video, Robbie's cousin died from a drug overdose. Two hours after that, Jennifer found her son unresponsive at home.

“I looked at him. His eyes were wide open. He was just sitting there," Jennifer said.

Lauren said it was a heartbreak experienced by the whole family.

“She had to immediately call back my aunt and say, ‘Call 911. Robbie’s dead too,’” Lauren said.

One pill; that’s what Jennifer says took her son’s life after getting what he thought was Xanax from a friend he trusted. Jennifer said the anti-anxiety drug was laced with fentanyl.

"Paramedics said they revived him," Jennifer said. "I couldn't look and had to go outside."

EMS rushed Robbie to the hospital. He was getting help, but he wasn't getting better.

Robbie Hodge died from 1 fentanyl-laced Xanax at just 23 years old. Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services reports suspected drug overdose calls have steadily gone up 30% since 2018 & are fueled by fentanyl being mixed with pills and drugs. The full story at 6p on @11AliveNews. pic.twitter.com/fg9cSiJUMX — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 16, 2022

"That is where he stayed for five days on life support until we had to make the decision to pull the plug," Lauren said.

Robbie's organs saved the lives of four people but left a gaping hole in the hearts of his family and friends.

“That line of overdosing and death is becoming more narrower. You may walk in and see pills that you think are ecstasy or that you think are oxy or that you think are some kind of more normal narcotic, but you don’t know what that’s been laced with," said Chief Landry Merkison, with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.

Merkison said calls for suspected drug overdoses steadily rose by about 30% since 2018.

"A lot of our specific overdoses here in the county are more driven toward men," Merkison said. "They’re more driven toward our younger population.”

About 45% of calls are for people ages 20 to 40, and 75% of the calls come in Monday through Friday, according to Merkin.

“A dose of fentanyl smaller than the point on a ballpoint pin can kill you," Merkison said. "It’s truly a game of Russian roulette.”

Merkison reports 50% of suspected overdose calls were at private residences.

"This is an epidemic," Merkison said. "This isn't a Clayton County issue, this isn't a Georgia issue, and this isn't a southeast issue. You see it in the suburbs, you see it in our metropolitan cities, you see it in our college campuses, and you see it on our farms."

Robbie's family has a message as they continue to mourn a promising young life gone at just 23 years old.

“You hear about all the drugs being laced, and you think, ‘It won’t be me. I know my guy. I know my dealer. They would ever do that to me,’" Lauren said. "At the end of the day, sometimes they either don’t care about you as much as you think that they do, or they have no idea what’s in the stuff because they don’t take it themselves.”

Jennifer started Realty 4 Recovery, a nonprofit organization that provides addiction rehab and boxes of Narcan to the community.

"Thirty-three percent of the commission would come out at the closing table between the two realtors," Jennifer said. "We put a lot of people in recovery and helped people in so many ways, but now I'm a lot more focused on getting Narcan out to the public because that's very crucial in what's happening today."