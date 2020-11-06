ATLANTA — Families around metro Atlanta came together last weekend for “I Have A Voice Too! Kids Protest,” a peaceful march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event’s organizer, Tierra Veney, tells 11Alive that families were spaced six feet apart and were encouraged to wear masks, have water, and snacks in front of Phipps Plaza.

Kids of various racial backgrounds and ages participated by creating signs and creating chalk art on sidewalks supporting the movement.

Veney says she is encouraging families and law enforcement to stand with them during an upcoming demonstration scheduled for June 13.

“FYI: You can be a cop or military and support the protest. I had an officer call his wife to make sure she brought their kids,” she wrote. “We cannot teach our kids that their voice and feelings don’t matter because of a career we chose… that’s dangerous.”

Kids Protest ATL is one of several active engagements involving families in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On June 1, Nickelodeon launched a anti-racism guide for parents and a Declaration of Kids Rights. The network went off the air for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in support of justice, equality, and human rights.

PBS also issued a resource guide on how families can talk to kids about racism, and police violence.

