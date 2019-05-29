ATLANTA — An innovative solution to help Atlanta’s homeless population is going viral online – and it can fit in the palm of your hand.

It’s a pocket-sized resource guide that people can carry with them to try and get the help they need. It also includes coupons for things like tents, meals and coats.

The idea came from Gregory McKelvey, who plans to print thousands of the books to hand out to people on the streets. McKelvey works for Living Room, a nonprofit that focuses on housing for people living with HIV.

In his viral Twitter posts, McKelvey explained that he can’t always help the people who walk into the Living Room and feels like this is a way to help. The book even has information about how homeless people can register to vote.

He designed the book after a similar concept that is helping people in Portland, Oregon called Street Books. That program proved to be a huge success and connected people to programs they had no idea about.

To learn more about Living Room, or if you want to get a copy of the book, visit the Living Room website. They also are looking for volunteers to translate it into Spanish.

MORE HEADLINES |