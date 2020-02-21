ATLANTA — A MARTA bus driver and her passengers say they were terrified because of an off-duty Atlanta officer’s road rage. Now the driver wants the officer taken off the force.

“I was scared, frightened for my life," said Rosemaree Holiday.

She says since the incident last November, she has not been the same, suffering from insomnia. She plans to see a therapist to find ways to cope.

MARTA bus video shows that off-duty Atlanta Police officer Aaron Swan swerved around her bus coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of a busy road.

“I thought I was going to get a ticket," said Holiday.

She didn’t think officer Swan, still wearing his uniform, would jump out of his car, grab his gun, and curse her out.

“I was shocked when I seen him get the weapon as was the passengers,” Holiday said.

Passengers were heard on video reacting in shock to seeing the gun.

“We feel this officer should be fired,” said community activist Marcus Coleman.

Coleman and Holiday met with Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields on Thursday to make that request.

“I want to thank Chief Shields for her apology to me,” said Holiday.

Officer Swann has been with the department since 2011. In that time, he’s had at least 10 disciplinary actions taken against him including four suspensions. He's also had four vehicle accidents.

"He should not be able to work in this state again,” said Coleman.

In a statement to 11Alive, Atlanta Police said:

"Once we were made aware of this incident, it was referred to our Office of Professional Standards for investigation. The officer was immediately relieved of duty, and continues to be in an administrative assignment with no law enforcement duties. OPS found the officer to be in violation of our policies regarding appropriate conduct, and he is awaiting disciplinary action. This behavior is not reflective of the high standards of conduct we expect from our officers and employees."

Coleman said he is planning a police accountability and community town hall with Chief Shields and other Atlanta Police members to prevent future incidents like this.

