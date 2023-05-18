Atlanta Police release bodycam videos showing first officers on scene of Midtown shooting

The new videos released by APD run together about four and a half minutes, showing officers arriving at the Northside Medical Midtown tower on West Peachtree Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released bodycam videos on Thursday morning showing officers as they first arrived on scene and searched for a suspect in the Midtown medical building where a shooting left four women injured and one woman killed on May 3.

It follows on the release earlier this week of bodycam videos by Cobb County Police showing the capture of the suspect, who fled Midtown after taking a pick-up truck left running at a nearby gas station.

The new videos released by APD run together about four and a half minutes, showing officers arriving at the Northside Medical Midtown tower on West Peachtree Street, entering the building and making their way up the stairwell, then clearing the office where the shooting ocurred.

Edits included in the video, which is featured in the player above this story, were made by APD and include blurred faces as employees were helped out of the offices and speeding up the video as officers made their way up the stairs.

Deion Patterson, 24, was arrested after an hourslong manhunt and faces charges including one court of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.