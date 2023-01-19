Following the money | Who is paying for $90M Atlanta police training facility?

Here's what 11Alive's investigative team found.

ATLANTA — Amid controversy over the site of a future Atlanta Police Department training center, 11Alive's investigative team dug into who is actually funding the facility.

According to property records, the City of Atlanta now owns the sprawling DeKalb County location. However, taxpayers are only expected to foot about one-third of the estimated $90 million price tag.

That means the nonprofit Atlanta Police Foundation is working to raise millions for the construction. So, who do they go to for funding?

The organization said private sector companies fund its projects.

11Alive looked at the tax filings, which show 80 percent of the money comes from private donations.

The Atlanta Police Foundation's Board is filled with executives from nearly all of Atlanta's big-name companies like Delta, Waffle House, the Home Depot, Georgia Pacific, Equifax, Carter, Accenture, Wells Fargo and UPS, among others. It reads like a 'who's-who' of corporate Atlanta.

Public tax records lag behind so it's not yet clear exactly how much money is coming into the foundation from these companies for this project.

However, records from 2020 show the organization had more than $24 million in assets and liabilities.

