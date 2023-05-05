Metro Atlanta schools respond to unspecified threats; districts around country dealing with similar issue

APS officials did not immediately detail the nature of the threat.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools officials said Friday that the district was "on alert" but that there were no lockdowns after multiple schools received a threat.

The nature of the threat was not immediately detailed by APS officials. 11Alive reached a spokesperson a little before 10:30 a.m.

The official noted that the district has to take any sort of threat seriously but that it was the district's understanding this may be a regional issue also affecting other districts early Friday.

In Douglas County, the sheriff's office responded to Lithia Springs High School to clear a threat. In Cobb County, officials said Hillgrove High School had a "larger than usual police presence" to investigate a possible threat.

11Alive obtained a screenshot of one written threat specifying today's date, May 5, 2023, but not mentioning a specific school. In late 2021 schools around the country were interrupted after a threat, which also did not mention a specific school, circulated on TikTok.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said: "The GBI is monitoring the activity via our fusion center (GISAC) and remains in constant communication with our local, state, and federal partners."

Several schools across Tennessee this week dealt with what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported as active shooter hoax calls.

Cobb officials said Friday they were "aware of a nationwide pattern of false rumors being intentionally spread by students today in districts across the country."

"These false rumors are impacting school operations in a number of our schools, as well as districts across the metropolitan area, and across the country. As always, we take every report of a threat, or rumor of a threat, seriously to help ensure our schools are secure and our students are safe," a Cobb County School statement said. "Our highest priority continues to be the safety of our students and the security of our campus.”

11Alive's TEGNA sister stations in cities including San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Greensboro, N.C. similarly reported threats to schools in their areas on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.