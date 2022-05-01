Three Atlanta animal shelters raised over $68,200 in donations participating in the Betty White Challenge.

ATLANTA — Shelters nationwide honored Betty White on Jan. 17th by participating in the national #BettyWhiteChallenge. The Golden Girl actress would've celebrated her 100th birthday Monday and animals shelters in Atlanta honored her legacy in the animal rights world by giving back to a community she loved.

White was a strong champion for animal shelters and animal rights. She served on the board of trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Assn. (GLAZA) She even hosted a show dedicated to celebrating pets called “Betty White’s Pet Set."

To help mark what would have been her 100th birthday, people poured donations into three Atlanta shelters amounting to more than $68,000 altogether to help animals in need.

Furkids

FurKids, the biggest no-kill shelter in Atlanta opened their #BettyWhiteChallenge donations on Jan. 3 in a social media post.

Two weeks and 1,400 donations later, the no-kill shelter had raised $45,000 in Betty White's name.

They celebrated Tuesday with a thank you post to the 1,400 people who remembered White after her death.

To continue donating visit furkids.org and click on the special tab set up for the Betty White donation.

Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue

Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, a non-profit shelter in Kennesaw dedicated to reducing the number of euthanized animals in Metro Atlanta broke their set record during the national challenge.

They began their donation journey with a Facebook post on Jan. 13.

Less than a week and several donations later, $22,000 were raised in honor of the late actress.

Thank you to everyone who donated to honor the amazing Betty White yesterday. We raised over $22,000 !!!! This... Posted by Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The shelter ended up breaking their set $1,000 goal and was able to feed all of their dogs a hotdog in Betty's White's honor (as promised).

To donate to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue visit their website here.

Pound Puppies 'N Kittens

Pound Puppies 'N Kitties, a non-profit animal shelter in metro Atlanta also participated in the national challenge.

The rescue group posted their message urging animal lovers to donate for White on Jan. 3.

Betty White was a lifelong animal lover that poured her heart & soul into advocating for their well being. A donation in... Posted by Pound Puppies 'N Kittens on Monday, January 3, 2022

As of Tuesday, they have received about $1,200 in donations.

You can continue to donate to Pound Puppies 'N Kittens via their Facebook or on their website PPNK.org.

Thousands upon thousands of donations have been made in Betty White's name since her death. It's not too late to donate to an Atlanta shelter near you.

Donations start at $5 and every dollar donated goes towards saving the life of an animal.