ATLANTA — According to Census data, Atlanta was listed as the fourth fastest-growing metro area in the country last year.

The report, released Thursday, noted more than 75,000 residents were added, growing Atlanta’s population from 5,826,750 to 5,949,951 from July 2017 to July 2018.

Forsyth County, Georgia also makes the list as the nation’s 9th fastest-growing county. In 2018, the county grew 38.8 percent to 236,612 residents. Forsyth County is one of the largest counties in the top 10 and was the 25th fastest growing county from 2016-2017.

The largest counties in Georgia are now Gwinnett, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton and Clayton.