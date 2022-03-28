Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is getting new TSA security scanners

Certain lanes will be closed as crews make the switch.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is upgrading its TSA security checkpoints with new scanners.

The airport said it is rolling out medical-grade computed tomography scanners, or CT scanners, that will help provide higher quality images.

"We are always working to enhance our security posture and improve the passenger experience," an airport spokesperson said.

Airport leaders said the existing lanes, which currently are comprised of automated lanes with X-ray technology, will be replaced with scanners. Travelers can expect automated lanes with automatic bin return and a CT scanner at each lane. The equipment will be the same technology used at the South Checkpoint, according to a statement.

After the agreement has been signed, equipment will be making its way to Hartsfield-Jackson, airport authorities said.