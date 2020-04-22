MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced a streamlined COVID-19 testing app made available through Augusta University. 13WMAZ learned how the application works and how it might make testing easier.

The AU Health ExpressCare app is available for you to download in your app store. Leaders with Augusta University hope to make the testing process easier for anyone who thinks they might have coronavirus.

So far, over 9,000 people have downloaded the AU Health ExpressCare app since it launched on March 13th.

"We had a lot of training that went into the development to get people comfortable with the app, getting them comfortable with the program," Director of Population Health and Virtual Care at AU Health, Lauren Williams said.

Williams says staff members are working around the clock to help anyone feeling coronavirus symptoms.

"We encourage everyone to go the app store, if they have a smartphone, to download the AU ExpressCare App," Williams said.

Once you download the app, you have to create an account using your name, email, birth date, and other info.

"You don't have to have any payment information -- no payment is required, it is a free virtual screening," Williams said.

When you login, you will see a screen to get you connected with a doctor.

"As the patient is logging into the app, they will answer a few questions to tell us about your symptoms, your medications you are taking, the people who are living with you, the kind of work you do, because that is really important for us in deciding who needs to be tested for COVID-19," Emergency Physician/ Medical Director of Telehealth at Augusta University Matt Lyon said.

At that point, you might talk to Emergency Physician Matt Lyon, who will review your answers and start a video chat.

"We are able to test people statewide through the Department of Public Health Network, so even if you live far away from Augusta, you will be referred to your local testing site or wherever you live," Lyon said.

Lyon says you can expect results within three days over the phone or online. He is hopeful this application will make testing easier in the Peach State. If you cannot download the app, you can call (706) 721-1852 for help over the phone.

