STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- A couple accused of locking two juveniles in the basement are facing child cruelty charges.

Authorities arrested 38-the-year-old Tamara Raychell McGowan and 42-year-old Thomas Charles Young. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office found the couple sleeping in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot near Stone Mountain Wednesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said warrants issued on July 19 allege that the juveniles were locked in the basement of a North Hairston Road home. They were also only fed once a day from June 1, 2017 until April 30, 2018 authorities said.

The warrants also allege that the suspects exposed the juveniles to drug use and sexual activity, and that they attempted to have the juveniles participate.

Young and McGowan are charged with cruelty to child-first degree deprive, cruelty to child-first degree pain, criminal attempt sodomy, cruelty to child second degree and simple assault fear.

