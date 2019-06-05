BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A Banks County deputy has a long road of recovery ahead of him, officials said, after he was hit by a car Friday.

The sheriff's office shared that Sgt. Joshua Robertson is alert and talking to family and friends after suffering multiple broken bones and fractures in both arms and legs, a fractured pelvis and a collapsed lung.

It all apparently stemmed from a traffic stop around 9 p.m. May 3 along Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway at Hwy 441.

"The last 24 hours have been unspeakable for our team," the sheriff's office said in a post. "We want to thank each and every person who has shared their support and concern for our deputy involved in (Friday) night's incident."

The sheriff's office said two people - Xavire Travez Johnson, 28, of Athens and Dennis Thurmond, 58, of Athens - were arrested during the stop, but Johnson ran off.

Robertson chased him and deputies tried to use a taser, but it wasn't successful. Authorities said Robertson struggled with Johnson, and it spilled from the median of Hwy 441 and into the northbound lanes of traffic. A passing driver hit the officer.

Banks County Sheriff's Office

First responders took him to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where he underwent a several surgeries. A fourth one is set for Tuesday morning, with more to follow.

The sheriff's office said Robertson's recovery will be challenging - they don't expect him to be back on the job for another year. The incident has left them asking the community for their support.

"Along with surgeries, healing, and physical therapy, he will need support in so many ways," the sheriff's office said.

"Make no mistake, we will ensure that every step of the way he and his family have that support," the office added. "We cannot begin to express how overwhelmingly thankful we are to still have him with us!"

Authorities have shared a GoFundMe link created by Robertson's family to raise money to go towards his recovery.

Meanwhile, both suspects were taken to the jail. While being booked into the Jackson County Detention Center, Johnson reportedly fought with deputies and even bit one. He was later transferred to Gwinnett County Jail due to lack of resources in Banks County for housing violent inmates.

Banks County Sheriff

Johnson faces charges of escape, felony obstruction, reckless conduct, trafficking heroin and window tint violation. He is now facing additional charges in Jackson County.

Johnson’s passenger in the traffic stop, Dennis Thurmond, has been charged with trafficking heroin and giving false name and date of birth.