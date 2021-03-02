With one HBCU here in Central Georgia, we could see some graduates choose to stay in the area for job opportunities.

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced new legislation that would recruit graduates from HBCUs.

"Our historically-Black colleges and universities play a significant role in teacher preparation and they should play a major role in teacher placement," he says in a press conference.

The teacher pipeline proposal would create a more diverse school workforce that Kemp says would reflect Georgia students. Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, says that's a necessity.

"It's very important for our students of color to see their faces reflected in their educators and that we do increase the number of minority educators throughout the state," says Morgan.

Northeast High School teacher Timothy Statham graduated from Fort Valley State University.

Statham says he grew up in Peach County and comes from a family of educators. He says he initially worked in corporate America, but that changed seven years ago when he decided to teach.

He says he made the change so he could make a bigger impact.

"It's essential for them to see us in a positive limelight, in a positive way, not just in the classroom, but in the community and in the store, just all around. They need to see nothing but positivity," he says.

Statham says as a special education teacher and also basketball coach at the high school, his hope is that he left a mark on some students who may choose the same path as he did.

"We preach being college- and career-ready. They can go on to a college, to graduate, to come back, to major in education, to give back to their communities and become a positive role model for someone else," says Statham.

In a statement, state school superintendent Richard Woods says he supports Governor Kemp's pipeline proposal.