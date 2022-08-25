Best Georgia-based employers to work for: Report

Forbes released its fourth edition America's Best Employers By State.

ATLANTA — It's been a tough labor market, especially as society eases out of a global pandemic, and some employers have weathered the ups and downs of a tumultuous economy. Despite it all, employees of some of the nation's most well-known companies have weighed in on what makes their place of work great.

Forbes released its fourth edition of America's Best Employers By State, utilizing data compiled with market research company Statista ranking the best businesses to work for by state.

After surveying 70,000 people working for businesses with at least 500 companies, here's how Georgia-based companies stacked up.

Top 7 Georgia-based employers, according to Forbes

Delta Air Lines

Delta soared to the top ranking for Georgia. As airlines struggle to ramp up flights to pre-pandemic levels, the industry has had to weather customer service woes including cancelled and delayed flights. Despite it all, Delta's 81,000 employees helped fly the company to the No. 1 spot when compared to all similar companies in Georgia.

Southern Company

Southern Company has sparked some employee pride as its 27,300 workers helped boost the Atlanta-based utility business to the No. 2 spot. Helping to bring electric services in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, its workers in Georgia have left glowing reviews to earn it a spot on the state's list of best employers, according to Forbes.

Emory University

Described as a southern academic powerhouse, Emory University ranks as No. 4 on Georgia's list, right below Google. Considering the tech giant's silicon valley origins, Emory is ranked as the third-best Georgia-based employer according to Forbes' list. The research university employs around 32,600 people boasting a beautiful campus to work in and even secured $831 million in research funding in 2020.

Shepherd Center

Right below Emory University sits private not-for-profit hospital, Shepherd Center. The Atlanta-based hospital focuses on medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injuries and diseases, widening its mission to also include those who have acquired a brain injury and other neuromuscular diagnosis. Outside of Forbes' list, it also ranks in the top 10 rehabilitation centers.

Piedmont Healthcare

Georgia seemingly has great medical facilities to work for as Piedmont Healthcare is another Atlanta-based company ranking on Forbes' Best Employers by State list. In turn, it also ranked among Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list in the healthcare category. On Forbes' Georgia list, Piedmont slides into the No. 10 spot. However, when it comes to employers based in Georgia, Piedmont rounds out the top five. The not-for-profit community health system has 19 hospitals with around 23,000 employers.

Northside Hospital

Right after Piedmont is Northside Hospital with 24,500 employees ranking the healthcare system with glowing recommendations. The Atlanta-based network has three full-service, acute-care and not-for-profit hospitals. Northside also has outpatient centers and medical office buildings in the Atlanta metro area, which help serve nearly 2 million patients per year, according to Forbes.

Houston County Schools

Sliding in to the Top 15 in Forbes' list for Georgia is Houston County Schools based in Perry. When it comes to employers based in the Peach State, the school district actually ranks No. 7 as one of Forbes' Best Employers By State. According to its website, the school district educates around 30,000 kindergarten through twelfth grade students on 38 campuses. Its Board of Education originated in 1870 along with the creation of the Georgia Constitution, the district said.