Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones up for sale for $3.25M

The home was built for Jones in 1929 off what is now Northside Dr.

ATLANTA — The former Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones is on the market for a cool $3.25 million.

Tucked into the posh Tuxedo Park neighborhood off Northside Drive in North Atlanta, the home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 5,734 square feet. According to a listing by Dorsey Alston Realtors, it was built in 1929 for Jones -- according to legend, a gift from the City of Atlanta.

The listing said the home boasts an "elegant living room, spacious dining area overlooking the pool area and... two full baths, full butler’s pantry, and charming breakfast room" and highlights the library, living room and "gorgeous study" where Bobby Jones and Cliff Roberts supposedly conceived of the Masters Tournament.

The listing adds: "On the upper level, you’ll find the bedrooms, all spacious with many windows and heighten ceilings. The lower level has one bedroom with a full bath and private entrance and tons of storage. Turn the private Artists studio with a full bath into your spacious new office area or bring in your builders to create something new on this beautifully level lot."

Atlanta history for sale in Buckhead: The 1929 former home of golf immortal Bobby Jones listed, 3488 Tuxedo Road can be yours for $3.25 million, 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, 5,734 square feet. https://t.co/UFv4SfMzLY (I’m ready to move!) pic.twitter.com/e7AqtpTqHe — Jeff Hullinger (@11hullinger) August 11, 2022

Jones - who is buried at Atlanta's Oakland Cemetery - was a native of the city, born in 1902. He attended Georgia Tech and played for the golf team there, before winning the U.S. Open in 1923 and embarking on one of the most legendary careers in golf history.

In 1930 he completed the unparalleled Grand Slam - winning each of the four majors in a single calendar year.