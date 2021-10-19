APD Officer Hit by Car While Working Accident on I-75-the Public is Reminded of Georgia’s Move Over Law and Officer Bravery and Risks Unless you’ve been an officer, there is no way to grasp the gravity of what happens in a day or what can happen during any 911 call response. We often say, “officers put their lives on the line every single day to protect and serve their community”-not many understand how real that statement is. Whether officers are conducting a traffic stop, serving warrants on known gang members in a dimly lit housing complex, patrolling the streets at 3 a.m., or responding to an auto accident on I285, their safety is always at risk and their bravery is always on display. Here is yet another incident that proves this point. On Wednesday October 6, 2021, at around 8:10 a.m. Officer Steven Randerson, a nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, was investigating a traffic accident on I-75 NB near 17th St NW. The vehicles from the accident had been moved to the right shoulder of the highway and Ofc. Randerson positioned his police vehicle behind them to warn oncoming traffic of the hazard and to shield the citizen’s vehicles from another collision. While Ofc. Randerson was outside the police vehicle, but still in the right shoulder of the highway, another vehicle approached. The oncoming vehicle was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and lost control as it approached the area of the accident. The approaching vehicle slid out of the traffic lane and into the shoulder area where Ofc. Randerson was working. Ofc. Randerson was facing away from the approaching vehicle and was struck from behind. Ofc. Randerson was seriously injured in the collision and remains off-duty during recovery. The driver who rammed into Randerson was cited for going too fast for conditions. We are grateful that Officer Randerson is in the healing process. This could have ended so much worse. This incident is a reminder of the many dangerous situation’s officers can and do encounter each day and how grateful we should all be for their service. We are proud of the work our officers do and are mindful of their bravery. We remind motorists of Georgia’s Move Over Law which was put in place to avoid exactly this type of thing from happening. This law states that drivers must move-over one lane when emergency vehicles are stopped on the side of the road. To read more on that law click here: Georgia's Move Over Law | Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (gahighwaysafety.org). We also remind you to slow down during inclement conditions and to always pay attention to the road. When you speed, drive impaired, fail to consider weather or are otherwise inattentive on the roadway, you put everyone at risk, including officers who are out working to keep the community safe. Your focus and consideration while driving can save lives or destroy them. Protect our officers and protect your fellow citizens by making safety your priority.