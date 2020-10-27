The city said it would use $725,000 in coronavirus relief funds to make the payments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The city of Brookhaven said Tuesday it would be using $725,000 in CARES Act funding to pay overdue rent and utility bills for residents.

A news release said they would be working with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, a charity group, to reach residents in need of assistance.

According to the city, residents with past due bills are being asked to contact St. Vincent de Paul to submit starting next Monday, Nov. 2.

You can do that either through an online application here or you can call an assistance line at 678-892-6163. The city notes that if you call the assistance line, you will need to enter your 30329 or 30319 zip code to be directed to the right line.

“This pandemic has had some serious economic consequences to working families, especially in the service industry. Many have suffered a decrease of income or an outright job loss,” Mayor John Ernst said in a statement. “This is why it is so important that we dedicate CARES Act funding to bring some relief to the families who have been hit hard by this disease and also stabilize the local housing market.”

The city already last week allocated $778,000 to go to Georgia Power customers who accumulated delinquent bills between March and Oct. 16. The city has a little more than $6 million in CARES Act funding it has allocated for various purposes.