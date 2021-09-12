Hundreds of Atlanta jobs possibly coming as Amazon eyes Buckhead expansion

Amazon is currently eyeing a corporate expansion that could bring up to 300 jobs to the Buckhead area.

ATLANTA — The Buckhead area in Atlanta may be flush with hundreds of new job opportunities in the future following a recent report that Amazon is eyeing the area for a corporate expansion.

Amazon is considering acquiring up to three floors' worth of business space near the Lindbergh MARTA station, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

The corporate expansion could bring up to 300 jobs, potentially doubling the company's Buckhead footprint after they previously opened an office at Terminus 200.

Details concerning the potential expansion are still unknown. At this time, Amazon is advertising over 300 open positions within the Atlanta area.

Amazon is not the only tech company eyeing the Peach State's capital city. Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc., is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Midtown Atlanta area. The company hopes to open a design center within the area by sometime next year.

“Technology companies are drawn to our city for its diverse and fast-growing pool of tech talent,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release following the announcement. “With the addition of Micron Technology’s engineering center in Atlanta, we gain another world-class company within our thriving technology sector and a valuable partner in our efforts to create good-paying jobs.”

As the U.S. job market continues to recover from last year's COVID-19 recession, the number of Americans applying for unemployment plunged to the lowest total in over half a century last week. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000.

Georgians have even been quitting their jobs in record number -- a phenomenon economists are now calling the "big quit." As nearly four million Americans left their jobs in April, Georgia has seen the highest rate of departures with a staggering 35,000 citizens having quit, according to data reported in October by the United States Department of Labor.